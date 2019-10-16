Latitude Financial - touted as the biggest initial public offer on the Australian market this year - has failed to get across the line.

The float A$3.2 billion float ($3.43b) was originally pitched in a range of A$2.00 to $A2.25 but the offer faced considerable pushback from institutions.

Latitude - the company behind GEM Visa, whose advertising campaign was fronted by American actor Alec Baldwin - has a big commercial presence in New Zealand.

Independent research house Morningstar last week issued a downbeat report on the offer.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

So why did Latitude fail on its second attempt to become a listed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.