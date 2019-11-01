When it comes to top shelf alcohol New Zealanders like to drink champagne but we prefer to do it at home while our overseas visitors from China prefer to drink the French brandy Cognac.

It's the kind of detail Moet Hennessy's chief executive Philippe Schaus knows inside out for all the major markets the luxury wine and spirits brand services.

Based in France, Schaus spends 40 per cent of his time travelling the globe, getting to know the brands it owns and the markets it operates in.

In New Zealand Moet Hennessy has owned winery Cloudy Bay since 2003. It

Philippe Schaus: