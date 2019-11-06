Paying tax can be painful. But it is especially important for businesses to keep track of what they owe and pay it. If they end up spending that money elsewhere the consequences can be dire like going bust or being forced into liquidation, Carmen Hall reports.


The Inland Revenue Department has sought more than $7 million in owed taxes from 46 Rotorua companies in less than three years.

Experts say many are using the IRD as a bank and 70 to 80 per cent of businesses that went bust did so because of unpaid taxes.

Read more: Government introduces a

