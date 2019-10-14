

The iconic Bay of Plenty business Maketu Pies is hoped to be sold by the end of the week.

Maketu Pies was offered for sale on a going concern basis after it was placed into receivership last month because of the "critical financial position" the company was in.

Owned by husband and wife Grant and Karen Wilson, the business on Little Waihi Rd has operated in Maketū for about 36 years and is the community's biggest employer of about 40 staff, mostly locals.

The assets and business of RG and KM Wilson Limited - trading as Maketu Pies - has still not sold a week after the deadline for expressions of interest ended on October 7.

One of two joint receivers, Thomas Rodewald, said a sale had not yet been made but he hoped to have a decision by the end of the week.

"There is a number of bids received and we are working our way through the issues that have arisen, including prices and conditions," he said.

Rodewald did not wish to expand on who had expressed interest or how many bids had been placed.

Maketu Pies employs mostly local people.

Maketu Health and Social Services whānau ora co-ordinators Corrine Paul said the community had overcome the initial shock of the company going into receivership.

"The dust has settled until they know more about what is happening," she said. "Trucks are still rolling in and delivering stuff [to Maketu Pies] and the community is carrying on as per normal."

Paul said she had been told a decision would be made by Friday.

The chief executive of Te Arawa Lakes Trust, which represented local hapū and iwi, Karen Vercoe, previously told the Bay of Plenty Times she understood local iwi were looking at the business but could not confirm who it was.