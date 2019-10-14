EDITORIAL:

A year ago today, Lime scooters peeled out on Auckland streets and became the talk of the town.

Those early adopters who downloaded the app and jumped aboard were instant conversions to a whole new way of moving. Many of those riders continue to feel the wind in their ears as they silently surf the sidewalks and bicycle lanes for 38 cents a minute - plus a dollar to unlock.

