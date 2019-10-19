On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The Herald crunched the numbers by comparing REI median sales price data against median salaries from Stats NZ's latest income figures.
Median sales prices can be strongly influenced by the type of homes selling at a given time.
That means, for instance, that when first-home buyers become active in a particular suburb, the overall median sales price can fall if a higher number of cheaper homes sell.
For this reason, a drop in median sales price didn't necessarily mean the value of all homes in the area had gone down, Norwell said.
But although the picture was bleaker for Auckland home owners, owners in the Manawatu-Whanganui region were laughing all the way to the bank.
The region's median sales price jumped $51,875 to $362,500 in the 12 months to June.
That pipped the $48,880 median salary a typical worker made.
Put another way, a standard Manawatu-Whanganui home earned $142 a day, while a typical local pulled in $134.
Gisborne-Hawke's Bay homes were the next best performing, jumping $46,500 in price to $468,500.
However, workers in the area pocketed slightly more, taking home a typical salary of $47,892.
Overall, New Zealand house prices continued to rise, but the pace of growth has slowed.
Although Manawatu-Whanganui was the only region where homes jumped in value by more than a typical annual salary over the past year, four regions had higher capital gains than salaries the year before.
Owen Vaughan, editor of property website OneRoof, said it was exciting to note locations that had been previously ignored by buyers and investors are now getting their moment in the sun.
"Suburbs in Manawatu-Whanganui and Gisborne-Hawke's Bay may not have the cool factor of places like Grey Lynn but they still have an immense amount of earning power."
Norwell was pleased growth was taking place in more affordable areas, indicating first-home buyers were active in stepping onto the property ladder.
This also included Auckland where Otahuhu, Takanini, Henderson, Papakura, Papatoetoe and Mangere East all had price rises.
"We've had quite a lot of growth in those areas because they are more affordable and popular with first-home buyers as well as investors," she said.