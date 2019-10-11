On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Powell said the house was withdrawn and the couple had since re-listed it with Bayleys' Sarah Liu of Remuera and Southeby's Pene Milne.
Powell said although they had received "an excellent" offer back in 2016, they had withdrawn it from the market because they didn't need to sell.
"It's somewhere around there," said the businessman today when asked if they were still expecting around $20m. ""We've had offers around there. But there's also big interest in long-term rentals of about two years. Fankly we don't want to sell it. We've got a very good offer on it right now but in reality, if we can keep it, we will."
The four-bedroom five-bathroom concrete and steel place is being marketed as "an exhilarating sanctuary" and it was host to a gala eveng for the Rugby World Cup 2011 final.
Powell said film companies had used the home. Advertising cites Hollywood elegance at the almost 2000sq m site which features a stream running from a forest-like courtyard garden into the 731sq m house and out the front to the seaside pool.
In 2016, the Herald reported Graham Wall seeking around $20m for the edgy modernist place once visited by Prince Albert of Monaco and his glamorous wife, Princess Charlene, has a $20 million price tag.
Today, he also referred to down-sizing "but we're not going to give it away. We don't need to sell it, that's the bottom line. Yes it was on the market in 2016 and got an extremely good offer and decided we were not ready to sell. No it's on the market with Pene and Sarah. We're just taking our time, though through it prudently."
Auckland Council's valuation is $12.75m of which the 1978sq m site is $8.8m. Rates are $25,900/year.