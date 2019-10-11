A Tauranga mayoral candidate has re-listed his edgy Auckland waterfront designer family home after the place was forecast in 2016 to fetch $20 million.

Tenby Powell, who has run a campaign to lead Tauranga with "effective leadership, fiscally savvy management and strong regional cooperation" said today he had not yet bought in the Bay of Plenty.

READ MORE:

• Auckland power couple Tenby Powell and Sharon Hunter move to Tauranga

• Local Focus: Tenby Powell says Tauranga deserves better

• Tenby Powell to run for Tauranga mayoralty

• Tauranga mayoralty candidate Tenby Powell brings out the big guns

The Auckland home he and partner Sharon Hunter had developed at 20 Rawene Ave, Waterview was initially marketed in 2016 with Graham Wall who said $20m was a likely price.

Advertisement

The northwest-facing home is built in concrete and steel. Supplied / Graham Wall

Powell said the house was withdrawn and the couple had since re-listed it with Bayleys' Sarah Liu of Remuera and Southeby's Pene Milne.

Meet the man behind the suit. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Powell said although they had received "an excellent" offer back in 2016, they had withdrawn it from the market because they didn't need to sell.

Absolute waterfront at 20 Rawene Ave. Photo / Graham Wall

"It's somewhere around there," said the businessman today when asked if they were still expecting around $20m. ""We've had offers around there. But there's also big interest in long-term rentals of about two years. Fankly we don't want to sell it. We've got a very good offer on it right now but in reality, if we can keep it, we will."

The four-bedroom five-bathroom concrete and steel place is being marketed as "an exhilarating sanctuary" and it was host to a gala eveng for the Rugby World Cup 2011 final.

Grand light-filled living spaces make this home exquisite. Photo / Graham Wall

Powell said film companies had used the home. Advertising cites Hollywood elegance at the almost 2000sq m site which features a stream running from a forest-like courtyard garden into the 731sq m house and out the front to the seaside pool.

Four bedrooms, five bathrooms inside this home. Photo / Graham Wall

In 2016, the Herald reported Graham Wall seeking around $20m for the edgy modernist place once visited by Prince Albert of Monaco and his glamorous wife, Princess Charlene, has a $20 million price tag.

Powell said in May 2016 that it was a great time for owners of big houses to go to market but today he referred to the Government's foreign buyer ban.

The home was designed for entertaining on a grand scale. Photo / Graham Wall

Three years ago, he said the family were downsizing as "it is a very big house and our son has just moved out and our daughter has just started boarding".

Advertisement

Today, he also referred to down-sizing "but we're not going to give it away. We don't need to sell it, that's the bottom line. Yes it was on the market in 2016 and got an extremely good offer and decided we were not ready to sell. No it's on the market with Pene and Sarah. We're just taking our time, though through it prudently."

Auckland Council's valuation is $12.75m of which the 1978sq m site is $8.8m. Rates are $25,900/year.