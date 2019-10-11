A Tauranga mayoral candidate has re-listed his edgy Auckland waterfront designer family home after the place was forecast in 2016 to fetch $20 million.

Tenby Powell, who has run a campaign to lead Tauranga with "effective leadership, fiscally savvy management and strong regional cooperation" said today he had not yet bought in the Bay of Plenty.

The Auckland home

