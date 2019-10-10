COMMENT:

Farmers, their families and employees, along with provincial voters reliant on agricultural support industries, will be at the heart of determining the next Government — and also the likely unravelling of the present one.

The so-called Rural Revolt is playing itself out in provincial war memorial halls as farmers share their grievances with one another, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor, provincial champion Shane Jones and National's Agriculture Spokesman Todd Muller.

READ MORE:
Govt to cap units, bring permanent forestry into ETS
Govt: ETS changes to add another 89 million trees
Comment: The real cost of zero carbon and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.