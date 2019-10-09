Hawke's Bay is at the centre of the wine world, and now there is a signpost to prove it.

Brothers Phil and Chris Wilcock, owners of Ash Ridge Winery in the Bridge Pa triangle, have installed a signpost at their winery which takes the concept of the signs seen at the likes of Cape Reinga and Bluff, but gives it a distinctly Hawke's Bay flavour.

It points to major wine regions of the world, with Hawke's Bay at the centre.

The concept was the brainchild of Phil, says Chris.

"You see these sort of things around the world, but not really in NZ, so we thought it would be great to have one in Hawke's Bay, given the number of travellers we see visit, they can see where we sit in the world."

The sign post took five months to design, make and install, he said.

"Hawke's Bay has an ambition to be one of the great wine regions in the world, so this 'sign post' shows where we are relative to some of the other wine regions around the globe."

The sign has only been up for a couple of weeks and has been well-received by members of the public.

"In the couple of weeks it has been up, hardly anyone visiting does not take a picture/selfie with it", Chris said.

Hawke's Bay Tourism market manager Ben Hutton said the brothers researched it and built the sign themselves.

"Great timing for the onset of the summer visitor season," Hutton said.