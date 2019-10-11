COMMENT:

Q. My husband and I separated a few months ago after I found out he was having an affair. He has denied this, even after I showed him that I could see his whereabouts on google location sharing. We were hoping to settle our relationship property ourselves to save on legal expenses, but he is not being honest.

He said that the only asset we have is our home (which we haven't sold yet), but I am sure he has purchased shares for us a few times - I just never paid much attention. I have seen on a friend's Facebook feed that since we separated, he has been on an overseas holiday and gone halves in a boat! When I asked him where he got the money to do this, he denied the spending and the posts were taken down.

Can Google location sharing and Facebook be used as proof and where do I go from here?

A. Under the Property (Relationships) Act, once a couple has been married or live as a couple for three years, then generally speaking, their assets and debts become "relationship property" and are divided equally between them if they separate. If your husband purchased the shares during the time you've been together, then these are also relationship property and you are entitled to a 50 per cent share.

In a separation negotiation, you are both legally obligated to disclose all your assets to each other. If your husband has been depleting these assets after your separation, for example, if he

