Telecommunications company Chorus has appointed JB Rousselot as its new chief executive.

Rousselot, who previously held senior roles at Telstra and NBN, will relocate to Auckland from Australia to start in the role on November 20. Current CEO Kate McKenzie will step down from the board on November 19.

Rousselot was born in France but has worked most of his career in Australia. He was most recently the chief strategy officer of NBN, and prior to that oversaw the company's network and service operations. He has also previously been the chief executive of IP start-up Interline.

"The Board was fortunate to be able to consider several high-quality candidates

for the role, and we are pleased to have secured JB to lead Chorus through the next phase of its evolution," Chorus chairman Patrick Strange said in a statement.

"As the build nears completion, the company's focus turns to delivering on the full potential of the world class fibre infrastructure that has been built for New Zealand. JB has the right mix of skills and experience to drive innovation, efficiency and customer focus.''

Rousselot said he was "eager" to continue the great work the team had started.

"New Zealand has a world class asset, with gigabit fibre to the home available to 87 per cent of customers, and New Zealanders have shown great appetite for high speed broadband," Rousselot said.

"I am eager to continue the great work of the team to date, and truly deliver on the benefits of Chorus 'world class network by allowing New Zealand's consumers and businesses to capitalise on an increasingly digital world.

"I would also like to thank Kate McKenzie for the great job she has done in her time leading Chorus, I take the role on with Chorus in good shape and well prepared to adapt to the challenges and opportunities of the future."

Rousselot holds an MBA from MIR Sloan School of Management from the United States, and a masters degree in engineering.