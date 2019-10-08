On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"He does add a bit of grunt to the front row at Fonterra," he said.
Solly said the co-op's move towards becoming a simpler business had been well-received by the market.
"But there is more work to be done."
Whineray is the brother of NZ Super Fund chief executive Matt Whineray and nephew of All Black great, the late Sir Wilson Whineray. He is also chair of the Prime Minister's Business Advisory Council.
Before Mercury, Whineray worked with New Zealand's biggest deal maker, Graeme Hart, while he was director of operational improvement at Carter Holt Harvey, and earlier contact when he headed the Puhoi Valley Cheese Company.
Mercury chair Prue Flacks said Whineray had led Mercury to a strong position.
"Fraser simplified the business through the divestment of overseas interests and the sale of its former smart metering business, Metrix; he oversaw the mothballing of the Southdown gas-fired power station in Auckland as the company turned its focus fully to renewable generation; he led a rebranding to Mercury from the two brands of Mighty River Power and Mercury Energy and he has developed with his executive team a compelling strategy for sustainable growth focusing on core pillars of the business," Flacks said.
Whineray took over as CEO from Doug Heffernan in 2014, when Mercury was called Mighty River Power.
He will continue with Mercury until his move to his new role at Fonterra around the end of the first quarter of 2020.
Flacks said the process to appoint a successor would begin immediately with an internal and external search.
News of the appointment comes as Fonterra' top management do the rounds with Australian institutions to talk about the company's strategy of getting back to basics.
Fonterra's NZX-listed units last traded at $4.08, up eight cents on the day.