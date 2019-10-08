Farmers and the share market gave an initial thumbs up to the appointment of Fraser Whineray to the newly-created role of chief operating officer at Fonterra.

Whineray is currently chief executive of Mercury, where he draws a salary of just under $2 million, and has held several senior leadership roles since joining the company in 2008.

READ MORE:
Fraser Whineray to join Fonterra exec team in 2020
Fonterra posts $605m loss, turns business upside down
Premium - Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell: 'I knew 100 per cent what I was getting into'
Fonterra looks for modest improvements in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.