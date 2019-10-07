ANZ says its second half 2019 cash profit will be impacted by $559 million due to increased provisions for customer related remediation.

The remediation charge results from issues identified from past and present reviews, including those highlighted in Australia's banking Royal Commission.

ANZ chief financial officer Michelle Jablko said: "We recognise the impact this has on both

customers and shareholders. We are well progressed in fixing issues and have a dedicated

team of more than 500 specialists working hard to get any money owed back to customers as quickly as possible."

The Australian-owned bank had already put aside A$928 million before tax to address remediation costs following the sector-wide abuses exposed by the Hayne Royal Commission.

Rival Westpac has also made provisions totalling A$1.4 billion while National Australia Bank, which owns the BNZ, recently set aside an extra $1.2b to refund customers for dubious insurance and financial advice.

ANZ split the remediation charges into A$405m for continuing operations and A$154m for discontinued operations.

This was largely related to product reviews in Australia Retail & Commercial for fee and interest calculation and related matters, ANZ said.

"These include historical matters recently identified during the period, as well as refinements to estimates of existing customer compensation programs and associated costs."

ANZ is due to report full-year profit later this month.

In May, the bank said it's first-half net profit from its New Zealand operations fell 4 per cent as profits from retail lending eased amid a slowing housing market.

Net profit for the six months ended March fell to $929 million from $964 million in the same six months a year earlier. This was despite a 3 per cent rise in net interest income to $1.63 billion.

ANZ's New Zealand-listed shares have been released from a trading halt put in place ahead of the announcement.

At midday, the shares were unchanged at NZ$21.19 on the NZX.