ANZ's New Zealand-listed shares have been placed in a trading halt ahead of an announcement regarding customer compensation.

The Australian-owned bank had already put aside A$928 million before tax to address remediation costs following the sector-wide abuses exposed by the Hayne Royal Commission.

Rival Westpac has also made provisions totalling A$1.4 billion while National Australia Bank, which owns the BNZ, recently set aside an extra $1.2b to refund customers for dubious insurance and financial advice.

ANZ is due to report full-year profit later this month.

In May, the bank said it's first-half net profit from its New Zealand operations fell 4 per cent as profits from retail lending eased amid a slowing housing market.

Net profit for the six months ended March fell to $929 million from $964 million in the same six months a year earlier. This was despite a 3 per cent rise in net interest income to $1.63 billion.