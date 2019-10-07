A new report forecasts the world is on the cusp of the fastest disruption to agricultural production for 10,000 years in a shift that could threaten New Zealand's key primary exports.

Independent London/San Francisco-based think tank RethinkX says the US cattle farming industry, including dairying, will be all but bankrupted by protein technology within 10 years, with severe knock-on effects for all associated businesses.

It says the cost of proteins will be five times cheaper by 2030 than existing animal proteins, and 10 times cheaper by 2035, to ultimately become close to the price of sugar.

Within 10 years the

