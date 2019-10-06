The Shareholders Association has labelled as "appalling" communications from listed healthcare, medical and pharmaceutical products company Ebos Group to its shareholders.

Ahead of next Tuesday's AGM in Christchurch, the association criticised the business, going back to April when the company announced a capital raising via a placement only to institutions.

"We were not impressed by its public announcements and wrote to the company

but the responses from the chair were dismissive. The reasoning was contradictory and the revelation that the placement was heavily oversubscribed to approximately $700 million was startling evidence of just how attractive it was, and that underwriting was clearly unnecessary," the association said.

"Ordinary shareholders were significantly disadvantaged and the company's communication with them was appalling."

The association tried to talk to the company "but this did not take place until just recently in mid-September when we met the chair designate. We understand the company had its reasons for acting as it did, but we remain unconvinced that it could not have treated its existing shareholders more fairly".

Chief executive John Cullity had been reported as saying that he wouldn't do anything differently, the association said, but it expects "that this conduct shall not be repeated under refreshed governance and the guidance of a new chair".

The association criticised board composition and gave its view of resolutions to be put to the AGM.

Comment has been sought from Ebos about the association's criticisms.

Ebos has a market capitalisation on the NZX of $4b. Shares in the business were trading here on Friday at $24.88 each.

• Ebos Group AGM, 2pm, Tuesday, October 15, Addington Raceway & Events Centre, 75 Jack Hinton Dr, Christchurch .