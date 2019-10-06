COMMENT:

The annual animal law conference is special for a variety of reasons: it offers a safe and welcoming place for animal rights advocates (and vegans) and it is a reminder that New Zealand's animal welfare laws are progressive in theory. However, it was special in the negative sense for me personally, as I made the faux pas of likening anti-1080 enthusiasts to chemtrail haters during a panel discussion, and repeatedly asked whether there was any 'real' milk on offer.

Rewind back to July last year - animal law advocates were rejoicing over NZ First's proposal to introduce an animal

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.