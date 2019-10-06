"Totally unexpected."

That was DCA Architects of Transformation founder Darryl Church's reaction to becoming the Supreme Winner at this year's Rotorua Business Chamber Excellence Awards on Saturday night.

The gala event was staged at the Energy Events Centre and attended by about 640 people.

Dotted between the 18 awards and speeches were live performances, including a half-time set from Che Fu, and a three-course meal.

The Hits radio presenter Paul Hickey was the MC.

Church said taking the top prize was "a massive achievement" for DCA Architects' staff.

"We are more than a team we are like family, and it is the strength of that enables us to do what we do."

Speaking to the Rotorua Daily Post after the event, operations manager Helen Mossman said the team was "over the moon".

DCA Architects were named the Supreme Winner at the Rotorua Business Awards. Photo / Andrew Warner

"We have such awesome staff and everyone is just stoked."

Earlier in the night, DCA was also named the winner of the Excellence in Property and Construction category.

Church told the crowd winning an award for business, not design, was a new experience for the firm.

The Supreme Winner at the Rotorua Business Awards, DCA Architects. Photo / Andrew Warner

"Five years ago we didn't even have a business plan, but we are now really focused on that."

One of the biggest crowd-pleasers was the Business Person of the Year Award, given this year to Ian Patchell with a standing ovation.

The Patchell Group founder and avid philanthropist was overseas on prearranged business, so his award was accepted by general manager Brent Whibley.

Ian Patchell won the Business Person of the Year Award and it was received on his behalf by Patchell Group general manager Brent Whibley. Photo / Andrew Warner

Patchell left school at age 15 to make boilers, before eventually starting his own trailer manufacturing business.

Fifty years later, Patchell Group has clients all over the world and employs 270 employees, all but three of which work in Rotorua across eight buildings.

Whibley said one of his biggest regrets was that Patchell could not receive the award in person.

"This is exactly the kind of recognition he needs."

Rotorua Business Chamber Excellence Awards 2019 at the Energy Events Centre. Photo / Andrew Warner

Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust chairman Malcolm Short gratefully received the Outstanding Contribution to Rotorua award on behalf of the Pukeroa Oruawhata Group.

It has grown its balance sheet from a couple of million dollars in 1980 to $303 million, involving retail projects such as Trade Central and the Rotorua Central Mall.

"We have loved every minute of trying to develop Rotorua, our town," Short said.

Lawyer and te reo advocate Kerri Anne Hancock from Te Maru o Ngāti Rangiwewehi won the Emerging Leader Award and was acknowledged with a spontaneous karanga from a colleague upon returning from the stage.

Hancock, from Te Maru o Ngāti Rangiwewehi, won the Emerging Leader Award.

Waimangu Volcanic Valley took home two category wins - Innovation and Technology and Tourism - which left the staff "extremely happy and proud".

Frank Zhou, a Rotorua commercial manager with the awards' main sponsor, Westpac, spoke of the importance of Te Arawa in the Rotorua business community.

"The more we appreciate mana whenua... The history of Rotorua, the better we are equipped for the challenges of the future."

Frank Zhou, a Rotorua commercial manager with the awards' main sponsor, Westpac. Photo / Andrew Warner

He hoped all attendees would take something away from the night, whether it was a new idea, a new networking connection, or just a chance to reflect on their hard work.

The chamber's president John McRae said there were a record number of entries for the awards this year.

He spoke about the importance of "co-opetition" in Rotorua.

"We [businesses] keep each other on our toes but we come together for Rotorua Inc on the world stage."

Winners

Excellence in Primary Industries

PF Olsen Ltd

Excellence in Property, Construction and Manufacturing

DCA Architects of Transformation

Excellence in Retail

Mountain Jade

Excellence in the Service Sector

Cheal

Excellence in Hospitality

Sichuan Style Restaurant

Excellence in Tourism

Waimangu Volcanic Valley

Bilingual Business Award

Arataua

Small Business Award

Galaxy Travel World Travellers

Sustainability

Jasco Distributing

Innovation and Technology

Waimangu Volcanic Valley

Not for Profit

The Arts Village

Workplace Safety

Redwoods Treewalk

Emerging Leader

Kerri Anne Hancock – Te Maru o Ngati Rangiwewehi

Employee of the Year

Helen Bennett - Physio Direct

Young Innovator of the Year

Kayleigh Waller - Western Heights High School

Business Person of the Year

Ian Patchell

Outstanding Contribution to Rotorua

Pukeroa Oruawhata Group

Supreme Winner

DCA Architects of Transformation