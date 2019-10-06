"Totally unexpected."

That was DCA Architects of Transformation founder Darryl Church's reaction to becoming the Supreme Winner at this year's Rotorua Business Chamber Excellence Awards on Saturday night.

The gala event was staged at the Energy Events Centre and attended by about 640 people.

Dotted between the 18 awards and

Winners