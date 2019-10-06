On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"Five years ago we didn't even have a business plan, but we are now really focused on that."
One of the biggest crowd-pleasers was the Business Person of the Year Award, given this year to Ian Patchell with a standing ovation.
The Patchell Group founder and avid philanthropist was overseas on prearranged business, so his award was accepted by general manager Brent Whibley.
Patchell left school at age 15 to make boilers, before eventually starting his own trailer manufacturing business.
Fifty years later, Patchell Group has clients all over the world and employs 270 employees, all but three of which work in Rotorua across eight buildings.
Whibley said one of his biggest regrets was that Patchell could not receive the award in person.
"This is exactly the kind of recognition he needs."
Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust chairman Malcolm Short gratefully received the Outstanding Contribution to Rotorua award on behalf of the Pukeroa Oruawhata Group.
It has grown its balance sheet from a couple of million dollars in 1980 to $303 million, involving retail projects such as Trade Central and the Rotorua Central Mall.
"We have loved every minute of trying to develop Rotorua, our town," Short said.
Lawyer and te reo advocate Kerri Anne Hancock from Te Maru o Ngāti Rangiwewehi won the Emerging Leader Award and was acknowledged with a spontaneous karanga from a colleague upon returning from the stage.
Hancock, from Te Maru o Ngāti Rangiwewehi, won the Emerging Leader Award.
Waimangu Volcanic Valley took home two category wins - Innovation and Technology and Tourism - which left the staff "extremely happy and proud".
Frank Zhou, a Rotorua commercial manager with the awards' main sponsor, Westpac, spoke of the importance of Te Arawa in the Rotorua business community.
"The more we appreciate mana whenua... The history of Rotorua, the better we are equipped for the challenges of the future."
He hoped all attendees would take something away from the night, whether it was a new idea, a new networking connection, or just a chance to reflect on their hard work.
The chamber's president John McRae said there were a record number of entries for the awards this year.
He spoke about the importance of "co-opetition" in Rotorua.
"We [businesses] keep each other on our toes but we come together for Rotorua Inc on the world stage."
Winners
Excellence in Primary Industries
PF Olsen Ltd
Excellence in Property, Construction and Manufacturing DCA Architects of Transformation
Excellence in Retail Mountain Jade
Excellence in the Service Sector Cheal
Excellence in Hospitality Sichuan Style Restaurant
Excellence in Tourism Waimangu Volcanic Valley
Bilingual Business Award Arataua
Small Business Award Galaxy Travel World Travellers
Sustainability Jasco Distributing
Innovation and Technology Waimangu Volcanic Valley
Not for Profit The Arts Village
Workplace Safety Redwoods Treewalk
Emerging Leader Kerri Anne Hancock – Te Maru o Ngati Rangiwewehi
Employee of the Year Helen Bennett - Physio Direct
Young Innovator of the Year Kayleigh Waller - Western Heights High School
Business Person of the Year Ian Patchell
Outstanding Contribution to Rotorua Pukeroa Oruawhata Group