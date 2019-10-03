Mexican food fans, rejoice! Taco Bell is about to open its very first New Zealand restaurant, with the fast-food giant revealing it's new home.

After months of speculation, Taco Bell confirmed it's first Kiwi store will be located in The Brickworks at LynnMall in New Lynn, West Auckland.

General Manager of Taco Bell NZ, Clark Wilson, said he expects the store to open in November.

"We're thrilled to reveal Taco Bell will be opening its doors in Auckland, early this November.

"We've seen an overwhelming response from Kiwi fans keen to tuck into Taco Bell's tasty menu; Crunchy Tacos, Burritos and Nacho Fries and trust us, it's been hard to keep quiet so we are very pleased to say the wait is almost over".

Taco Bell will be opening in The Brickworks in New Lynn. Photo / Supplied

An open-kitchen layout means customers will be able to watch their meals being prepared and cooked, as well as providing customer-curated music playlists.

Free WiFi will be available at the store, and Taco Bell is promising an entertaining opening day party to celebrate their move to New Zealand.

Kiwi Property's GM - Asset Management, Linda Trainer, says "the arrival of Taco Bell brings a new and exciting experience to complement our fantastic West Auckland hospitality scene".

An official opening date will be released soon.