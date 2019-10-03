On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"The market is still very buoyant and the median prices will keep going up and there isn't a hell of a lot of price difference these days between Napier and Hastings."
Christensen also pointed out that the cities' close proximity gives people more of an option.
"With the two cities so close people are happy to commute between the two because it's just a matter of a 20-minute drive on the expressway and we're seeing people doing this both ways," he said.
"This just leads to more interest in both cities from people and continues that growing competition between the two."
But the main thing that is causing so much interest in Hawke's Bay's market and fuelling price increases is the building demand.
"The properties available also come in all price ranges and we're receiving multiple offers on each of them and that is just leading to the supply and demand and continuing to drive the prices up," Christensen said.
"So as long as the buying interest stays up the prices will stay up as well."