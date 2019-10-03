Coca-Cola has moved from the refreshing pop of the bottle opening to present its product as a piece of litter lying on the ground.

The animated campaign, which has been running on local TV and online channels this week, shows a ladybug collaborating with a group of ants to get an empty Coke bottle into a recycling bin.

Coke's marketing manager for Oceania Tracey Evans admits that it's a significant departure from what the company usually does in its advertising.

READ MORE:
Premium - Damien Venuto: Should every Kiwi ad agency and media company employ a psychologist?
Premium -

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.