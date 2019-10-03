The iconic Maketu Pies business is up for sale. Prospective buyers have been in and out of the building on Little Waihi Rd throughout the last week. Maketū residents have their fingers crossed that whoever buys the pie manufacturer, which employs mostly locals, will continue to employ locals. While the receiver is keeping tight-lipped on any interested parties, the talk of the town is local iwi could be among those showing interest. Zoe Hunter reports.


The sale of Maketu Pies has gained interest from a number of prospective buyers who have visited the iconic pie manufacturer this week, including local

