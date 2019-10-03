The iconic Maketu Pies business is up for sale. Prospective buyers have been in and out of the building on Little Waihi Rd throughout the last week. Maketū residents have their fingers crossed that whoever buys the pie manufacturer, which employs mostly locals, will continue to employ locals. While the receiver is keeping tight-lipped on any interested parties, the talk of the town is local iwi could be among those showing interest. Zoe Hunter reports.



The sale of Maketu Pies has gained interest from a number of prospective buyers who have visited the iconic pie manufacturer this week, including local iwi.

Maketu Pies was placed into receivership last week at the request of the directors due to the "critical financial position" the company was in.

Owned by husband and wife Grant and Karen Wilson, the business on Little Waihi Rd has operated in Maketū for about 36 years and is the community's biggest employer of about 40 staff, mostly locals.

An advertisement printed in the Bay of Plenty Times by Tauranga company BDO on Wednesday said the assets and business of RG and KM Wilson Limited - trading as Maketu Pies - was offered for sale on a going concern basis.

The deadline for expressions of interest ends on October 7.

Chief executive of Te Arawa Lakes Trust, which represented local hapū and iwi, Karen Vercoe said she understood local iwi were looking at the business but could not confirm who it was.

"I know that some organisations are talking to the receivers," she said.

Who will buy the iconic Maketu Pies? Photo / George Novak

Receiver Thomas Rodewald said he could not confirm any details of interested parties.

"All I can say is that there are a number of interested parties," he said.

Rodewald said a number of prospective buyers were on site this morning and more were expected to visit over the next couple of days.

He was confident a sale would be made later next week.

Western Bay of Plenty Maketū-Te Puke ward councillor, John Scrimgeour, said he had heard local iwi and other interested parties were keen to buy the business.

"It is anybody's guess at the moment," he said. "I am quite sure they [the owners] will be playing their cards quite close to their chest at the moment."

Scrimgeour said Maketu Pies was a big employer of Maketū people and many residents wanted the business to stay with someone who would continue to employ locals.

However, he said the challenge for the new owner would be to ensure the business is viable.

"Obviously there have been some challenges in the past that it has reached this stage of receivership," he said.

"We can't just naturally assume someone else can just walk in and make it profitable again. There needs to be some diligence done."

Meanwhile, larger Auckland pie manufacturers have shown no interest in buying the business.

Dad's Pies managing director Eddie Grooten said he could not "see any synergies to link this business with ours".

Grooten was aware the sale could impact local employment in Maketū and said the business would be open for an interview with any staff who were keen to move up to Silverdale, where the business was located.

"This possibly may help some of the people," he said.

"We are genuinely sad that after many years of hard work the business is finished and feel for Grant and family after years of hard work."

Owner of Gourmet Foods, which owns Ponsonby Pies, Bryce Cole, said the company was not interested in buying Maketu Pies and felt for the owners.

A spokeswoman for Foodstuffs, which includes Maketu Pies stockists New World, Pak'nSave and Four Square, said they would continue to sell the pies if they were still available.

New World, Pak'nSave and Four Square had stocked the iconic Maketu Pies since the 1990s and the pies were still in high demand, the spokeswoman said.

Grant Wilson did not wish to comment.