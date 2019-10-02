Westpac New Zealand has won a High Court case against a customer who defaulted on Auckland property mortgages, bankrupting her and winning a judgement for outstanding amounts after sales.

Yingqui Zhang borrowed money from the bank to buy places at 436 Paremoremo Rd near Albany and 159 Hillcrest Rd at Orewa.

But she failed to meet her mortgage obligations, said Associate Judge Owen Paulsen in the High Court at Auckland.

