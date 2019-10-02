COMMENT:

To understand the threat to New Zealand's exporters from the fracturing global consensus on trade liberalisation, look no further than last week's 'mini' free trade agreement between the US and Japan.

For the sake of cosying up to Washington, Japan has traded away this country's greatest gains from the hard-fought CPTPP trade agreement.

Signed between 11 countries and in force for just nine months, CPTPP was always for New Zealand about better access to the huge American and Japanese markets, where attempts to get FTAs had tried and failed in the past.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
New Zealand CPTPP trade

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.