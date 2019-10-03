Each week The Front Page takes you behind the scenes of the biggest story from the New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB. Today it's the changing nature of trade, and how it impacts New Zealand. Hosted by Frances Cook.

The world trade environment has profoundly changed over the past few years, as world superpowers the United States and United Kingdom both retreat into protectionism.

It's not just about money, but relationships, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern showed when she started a trade agreement to fight climate change.

Ardern announced the launch of negotiations for the Agreement on Climate Change, Trade and Sustainability (ACCTS) at the United Nations in New York last week.

The agreement includes goals like removing tariffs on environmental products, but so far only five countries have signed up.

Meanwhile the World Trade Organisation has cut its forecast for trade growth by more than half, and issued a warning that living standards and jobs could take a hit.

Back in New Zealand, the September ANZ Business Outlook Survey shows business confidence falling once again.

So as the US and UK take a step back from the world stage, does it mean lean times for the rest of us, or will something or someone else fill the vacuum?

Herald business editor at large Liam Dann came on the Front Page podcast to discuss these issues, and where it leaves New Zealand.

For the interview, watch the video podcast.

