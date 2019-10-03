Each week The Front Page takes you behind the scenes of the biggest story from the New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB. Today it's the changing nature of trade, and how it impacts New Zealand. Hosted by Frances Cook.

The world trade environment has profoundly changed over the past few years, as world superpowers the United States and United Kingdom both retreat into protectionism.

It's not just about money, but relationships, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern showed when she started a trade agreement to fight climate change.

Ardern announced the launch of negotiations for the Agreement on Climate Change, Trade

