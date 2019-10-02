NZX listed property specialist Vital Healthcare Property Trust, with a $1.2 billion market capitalisation, will put a revised fee structure and other changes to investors at the end of this month.

The business told the NZX this morning it will hold its AGM at 10.30am at Eden Park's southern stand on Thursday, October 31.

Vital owns 42 properties valued at $1.8b on June 30 this year but hit controversy with the actions of its manager, Canada's NorthWest Healthcare Properties Management.

The Herald has reported how NorthWest bought Vital's management contract for $11.5 million in 2011 and has since collected well

