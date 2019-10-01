It would be a travesty if the Norwegian committee plumps for the environmental activist de jour Greta Thunberg as the recipient of this year's Nobel Peace Prize over Jacinda Ardern or even Donald Trump.

You would have to pity the five committee members handpicked by the Norwegian Parliament as they finalise their decision. Government officials are banned from being members of the committee which is supposed to be fiercely independent.

But it is difficult to believe they can entirely divorce themselves from their domestic environment or the international political currents particularly when it comes to assessing someone as polarising as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.