A new $170 million South Island industrial property fund has been launched, opening an offer to professional investors in June and closing the first round of that yesterday.

FortHill Property takes its name from a landmark near Milton, about 40 minutes south of Dunedin and the company owns a collection of 11 industrial buildings in Christchurch and Dunedin.

It is forecasting 6.5 per cent to 7 per cent annual returns, almost double trading bank term deposits which is chiefs say is one of the reasons it was formed.

The high returns are also an indicator of higher risk and one

