A Napier based company has earned its national recognition as it is nominated for top award. Property management company Re-leased was nominated as one of eight finalists for the Best Emerging Business award at the New Zealand International Business Awards. The company is one of two Hawke's Bay finalists named in the run-up to the awards, which are managed by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise and supported by ANZ, recognising excellence and innovation in businesses trading globally. All up 39 finalists and nominees were announced in sectors from technology to agriculture, food and beverage to manufacturing.

