One wanted to "elevate the world's consciousness."

Another aspired to "make a bigger difference around the world."

A third, speaking of climate change, said, "We owe it to our children to find the right answers."

This soaring rhetoric did not emanate from motivational speakers or religious leaders. It was uttered by wealthy chief executives hoping to curry favour with a public desperate to be inspired.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ultimately, their idealism counted for little. Over the past week, the three men behind these lofty sentiments discovered that high-mindedness didn't protect them from the harsh realities of running a business.

Adam Neumann stepped down

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Focus on the Mission, Not the $196 Million Loss

'The Market Is Prone to Fits of Sanity'