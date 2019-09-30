The Reserve Bank's proposal to make banks hold more capital will have a smaller impact on interest rates than it had estimated, according to two experts in an independent review of the process.

The Reserve Bank has this morning made the findings of the independent review public, ahead of its final decision in early December.

READ MORE:
Mark Lister: Investors should ignore Adrian Orr
NZ dollar rises after Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr talks up the economy
Premium - Liam Dann: Support for Adrian Orr in banking battle
Adrian Orr: Low rates provide stability, now it's time

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.