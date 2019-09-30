On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Whether its mince and cheese, smoked fish, butter chicken - Maketu Pies is an iconic brand many Kiwis have grown to know and love. Nestled in a small town on the Bay of Plenty coast is where the pies are made. Almost everyone who lives there has worked there, or still does. One hundred, sometimes 200, pies fly off the shelves at its neighbouring dairy each day. Now, the Maketu community has been devastated by the news the company has gone into receivership. Reporter Zoe Hunter talks to residents and the receivers.
Iconic Bay company Maketu Pies has gone intoreceivership due to its "critical financial position".
The business has been operating in Maketū for about 36 years and is the community's biggest employer of about 40 staff, mostly locals.
The shop on Little Waihi Rd is owned by husband and wife Grant and Karen Wilson.
A notice published in the Bay of Plenty Times yesterday stated that Thomas Rodewald and Kenneth Brown were appointed as joint receivers and managers of RG and KM Wilson Limited - trading as Maketu Pies - on September 27.
Thomas Rodewald said Maketu Pies was placed into receivership at the request of the directors due to the "critical financial position" the company was in.
The business was "still working on" how much was owed, he said. The decision was made late on Thursday.
"The best option was to put [the company] into receivership to enable it to continue to trade. It is a bit early to say how it got to this point and to estimate what has caused the issue."
Rodewald confirmed the company would continue trading in the interim while they discussed selling the business.
"As part of the sale we will be trying to sell the brand," he said.