Whether its mince and cheese, smoked fish, butter chicken - Maketu Pies is an iconic brand many Kiwis have grown to know and love. Nestled in a small town on the Bay of Plenty coast is where the pies are made. Almost everyone who lives there has worked there, or still does. One hundred, sometimes 200, pies fly off the shelves at its neighbouring dairy each day. Now, the Maketu community has been devastated by the news the company has gone into receivership. Reporter Zoe Hunter talks to residents and the receivers.


Iconic Bay company Maketu Pies has gone into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.