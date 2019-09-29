Market whispers have started to emerge that Auckland-based Vend could be New Zealand's next big tech IPO.

READ MORE:
'We bought a zoo' - Vend founder Vaughan Fergusson's new gig (and name)

An investment banking source told the Herald that a listing was on the cards, with the software company advised by local Deutsche Bank affiliate Craigs Investment Partners, but Craigs did not return a request for comment.

Vend makes cloud-based point-of-sale software that lets a laptop or iPad replace a traditional cash register, and also helps small-to-medium businesses manage sales and inventory.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The 10-year-old company has been growing

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.