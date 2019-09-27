The Bella Vista Homes computer server is missing, according to the liquidators of the failed Tauranga building company.

And everyone the liquidators have spoken to is denying knowing anything about that.

Bella Vista Homes was put into voluntary liquidation about 22 months ago, which halted its development at The Lakes and left behind unfinished houses and more than $4.4 million in creditors' claims.

The liquidators of Bella Vista Homes say they have been looking for the company's computer server to access past documents and emails relating to the financial performance of the business before it folded.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

They say they have

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.