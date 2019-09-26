COMMENT:

Guerilla marketing during the Rugby World Cup is a bit like taunting a particularly vicious cat. You want to skirt around the edges, get as close as you can, while doing your utmost to avoid the razor-sharp claws.

The only difference is that in this case the cat is a giant company covered in wads of money rather than fur, and the claws are a collection of intense lawyers ready to lash out at anyone who crosses them.

Alex Lawson, general manager of media agency Carat, says the first rule of marketing during the Rugby World Cup is: Don't

Guerrilla masters