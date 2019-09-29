A Government minister has rejected taking any immediate action on property manager regulation, saying more work needs to be done on the issue and spelling out how the Government has better things to do.

Kris Faafoi, Associate Housing Minister, rebuffed a call from 41 real estate entities and businesses to overhaul the rogue property management sector saying there were important things to do.

"In this term, the Government considers other priorities in the area of housing policy require more immediate attention," he said in response to the rally led by the Real Estate Institute and its chief executive Bindi Norwell.

