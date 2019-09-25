Dairy giant Fonterra is understood to be conducting a pitch, seeking a global advertising partner for an account estimated to be worth as much as $40 million.

This comes as Fonterra prepares to unleash a significant new strategy and change of direction tomorrow morning.

While a lucrative opportunity, the advertising account comes with the challenge of working with a legacy behemoth struggling to put out fires on many fronts, local and abroad.

Asked for details of the pitch, a Fonterra spokesman told the Herald it wasn't the company's policy to disclose information about commercial agreements.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Industry sources have told the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fonterra behind the times