COMMENT:

Is Paul Goldsmith the hardest man in parliament?

The softly spoken writer, musician, historian, and National Party Finance spokesman seems an unlikely candidate.

But if Beehive politics was cage fight then Goldsmith's second dan black belt in Taekwondo would surely give him an edge.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

To be fair, when I ask him if the belt makes him the toughest guy in parliament he's a little taken back.

"Some of them on the other side are pretty big," he says. "Willie Jackson's pretty strong. I'm not sure I'd want to take on Willie."

"The thing about Taekwondo is that at the

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.