Can Allbirds, the trendy, fast-growing shoe company co-founded by ex-All White Tim Brown, repel a copycat attack from Amazon? The Herald asked an intellectual property expert for his verdict.

US giant Amazon has just released a woollen shoe that strongly resembles Allbirds' signature Wool Runner product - but sells for less than half the price.

The copycat shoe is being by Amazon's inhouse "206 Collective" brand for US$45 ($71).

All-birds co-founder and co-CEO Joey Zwillinger was quick to hit back, telling Co.Design there was no way Amazon could produce a US$45 shoe if it followed Allbirds green philosophies around sourcing

Amazon's insider advantage

Don't mess with my blue wool shoes