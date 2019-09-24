The company challenging Synlait Milk over its right to build and operate a production plant at Pokeno is suggesting infant formula safety could be at risk if a planned quarry goes ahead.

But Synlait says it's confident that's not the case and that the company is fully compliant with New Zealand legislation.

Neighbour NZIP, which is locked in a court wrangle with Synlait over enforcement of use covenants on the dairy company's $280 million new Pokeno site, said it plans a quarry on its land, which is zoned for quarrying.

"We are consulting with different experts, and the initial feedback

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.