Hallways clogged with cleaners, all-night parties and strangers in the corridors - these are some of the downsides of Airbnb in large apartment buildings. Body corporates that try to take action have found they are in a legal grey area, and lawyers say the first legal challenges against Airbnb are not far away.

At a central Auckland apartment building, the managers have begun monthly patrols with drug-sniffing dogs.

The routine began after two major drug busts at the 190-apartment building in the CBD. The units police targeted were sub-let through Airbnb.

Property manager Lisa Mak - who won't name the

BED TAX EVASION