COMMENT:

Most likely, there will be no substantial outcome from next week's meeting between Donald Trump and Jacinda Ardern — not even a presidential tweet.

US Presidents hold half a dozen bilateral meetings when world leaders gather at the UN.

While it is flattering to be among them, Ardern is unlikely to rank top of Trump's priorities on the day.

The US Embassy in Wellington positions the meeting as almost routine given the breadth and depth of the relationship, and the Beehive and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) are also managing expectations.

Still, Trump's impulsive style means there

