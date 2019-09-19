COMMENT:

If the economy is slowing slower than expected, is that still bad news?

Should we bench mark the New Zealand growth rate against our international peers or should we be aiming higher.

READ MORE:
GDP data shows NZ economy continued to slow in June quarter

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Today's GDP growth data - 0.5 per cent for the June quarter - has come in bang on Reserve Bank expectations and slightly stronger than the market expected.

In doing so its provided a kind of political Rorschach test for economy watchers.

Focus: NZ's GDP on the rise by 0.5 per cent in the June quarter. Video / Jed Bradley

There's something for everyone whatever your outlook.

Opposition parties, as you'd expect,

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.