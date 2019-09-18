EDITORIAL

There is a lot to like about plans to direct New Zealand users who search on Facebook for white supremacy pages to anti-hate groups to help them de-radicalise.

Since the horrific live-streamed mosque shootings in Christchurch on March 15, Facebook has announced several initiatives, including signing up to the Christchurch Call and being party to a tech industry-led, nine-point plan to target online terrorist and violent extremist content.

The Menlo Park, California, headquarters is also working with real-life first-person shooter video footage to develop safety-stops to more effectively auto-block the type of video that was live-streamed on March 15.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.