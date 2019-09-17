COMMENT:

If I were a Labour Party strategist (I'm not), I'd be getting worried about the media commentary suggesting Jacindamania is waning, that the gloss is coming off the PM's undoubted charisma.

I'd be concerned because, as someone who writes about reputation and reputation risk, I know that reputations generally build up, like a sandbank, over time. It's actually rare for a reputation to be destroyed overnight.

What's more common is for things to go wrong over a period of time, a slow reputational decay. It's a bit like tooth decay. Sometimes you don't know it's there until you bite

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.