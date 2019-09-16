Wellington-based cybersecurity company RedShield has raised $14 million at a $64m post-money valuation, co-founder and chief executive Andy Prow says.

The round was led by a new investor, Pencarrow, and an existing shareholder, Sage Technologies.

Sage (not to be confused with the UK accounting software company of the same name) is a vehicle for European private equity investor Harald McPike.

Pencarrow bills itself as NZ's oldest private equity firm and has invested more than $500m in mid-sized New Zealand businesses since it was founded in 1993. Its greatest hits include Icebreaker, sold to The North Face last year for $288m.

