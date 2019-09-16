EDITORIAL:

Major banks only have themselves to blame for the opprobrium being heaped upon them, this time by the Banking Ombudman.

This week, it was reported bank complaints have spiked up 21 per cent to a five-year high in the wake of intense scrutiny on the sector.

There were 3108 complaints in the year to June 30 - up 21 per cent from 2565 in the prior period - the figures from the Banking Ombudsman show.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Total cases which include inquiries rose 21 per cent to 4797, while disputes - the most serious of cases - were up 27 per

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.