The Prime Minister's 'virtuous' brand is being trashed but at the Australia New Zealand Leadership forum dinner on Thursday her international star power was on display as business people lined up for selfies.

Many, many selfies which – like one of her predecessors John Key – she happily posed for and later indulged in the usual trans Tasman sledging over sport as well as making some serious points.

Ardern wasn't present during yesterday's forum.

But her ears would have been burning (happily) as tributes were paid to her personality – "warm, unaffected but very focused."

"A true leader and

