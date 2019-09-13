The country's most prolific property speculators were banking $1000 a day in capital gains at the height of the housing boom, squeezing the most profit from poor neighbourhoods and centre-city apartments.

A Weekend Herald investigation into house trading found in the six years to 2018, the busiest professional operators were flipping more than 10 homes each, every year.

The 10 "top" flippers - most who conducted their business through registered property investment companies - held each property on average for just 70 days, and each netted a

