Social networks put a number of new safeguards and restrictions in place, but have largely resisted sweeping changes in the six months since the mosque massacres.

Hate-content researcher Eric Feinberg complains that external pressure - such as initially impressive-sounding advertiser boycotts - quickly melted away after only very modest concessions made by Facebook and others.

And local tech industry leader Don Christie complains that while good first steps were taken to coordinate global action - always something that was going to take some time - government agencies sent the wrong signal by quickly returning to Facebook as a promotional tool.

